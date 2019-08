According to several reports, Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty took a big step toward the altar, by acquiring their marriage license in Los Angeles.

TMZ is reporting the two took a trip together to the Bev Hills Courthouse Monday where witnesses say the two got the paperwork they need to tie the knot.

No word on when Nicki and Kenneth, who started dating last year, will make it official. However, a marriage license is good for a maximum of 90 days. Source: TMZ.com

