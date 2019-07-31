Taco seasoning at Walmart recalled due to salmonella risk

Two brands of taco seasoning have been recalled over potential salmonella contamination.

Williams Foods LLC announced the voluntary recall Friday, saying certain products of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix-Reduced Sodium could contain cumin that is potentially contaminated.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration listed the affected products and “use by” dates below:

Williams Foods LLC’s supplier, Mincing Spice Co., recalled a specific lot of cumin after a sample tested was found to be potentially contaminated with salmonella.

According to the FDA, salmonella can sometimes cause serious or even fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of salmonella in healthy people include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The product was sold in select retail grocery stores around the country, including Ohio. Consumers who have purchased the affected products with the above “best by” dates should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA says there are currently no consumer complaints or reported cases connected to this recall.

Source: Associated Press

