I promise this not click bait! Yes, a woman decided that after four failed ENGAGEMENTS, and 211 dates, it was time to go in a new direction.

Elizabeth Hoad knew that her dog, and best friend, Logan has to be the one for her. SMH, so she decided to marry her dog on Live TV, although this union is in no way BINDING, it definitely is pure entertainment.

Meanwhile on daytime TV… pic.twitter.com/Barx6AQeYX — This Morning (@thismorning) July 30, 2019

Desperate! or is Elizabeth Hoad doing this for Clout?

