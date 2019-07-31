CALIFORNIA PAYING OFF MED SCHOOL DEBT FOR DOCS

Wow! This is a good look California! The state of California is paying off the medical school debts of doctors that commit to serving low-income patients.

According to PulseOfRadio.com, it’s a new program to help improve Cali’s shortage of doctors. The state pays off the medical school debt of physicians who commit to having low-income patients as 30 percent of their caseload for at least five years.

How did they raise the funds? So far, the state has allocated $340 million and they’re using tax revenue from tobacco sales to pay for it.

California isn’t the only place with a doctor shortage. New physicians are in high demand across the country, with a survey finding that two-thirds of doctors who finished their training last year had been contacted more than 50 times by recruiters.

This is a pretty good idea. Hopefully, more states will follow suit.

Written By: Divine Martino

