Battle Rap Corner: Chess Will Replace Tsu Surf As Tay Roc’s Partner

I was hoping, wishing and praying that Tsu Surf would be out of jail in time for Summer Impact. However, the culture’s worst fear has happened (well kinda again) Surf will not be making the stage.

As you know Surf was arrested earlier this week and has not been released on bail. Many insiders, bloggers, and fans thought that URL would have to scrap the battle from the lineup. However, Smack, Beasley, and crew came up with an alternative. Chess!

This decision has split the culture. Some are here for Chess to get a chance to add Hollow Da Don and Loaded Lux on his resume. Some feel like he doesn’t deserve the opportunity and won’t be prepared for it.

M O O D ‼️‼️‼️‼️ (btw that chess replacing Surf) trailer was crazy tho too. @dereznow pic.twitter.com/i4CCHqnB59 — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) August 2, 2019

I’m not saying chess don’t deserve….you know what, fuck it. Chess don’t deserve no damn Lux & Hollow battle. Bro just had a debatable with Jerry Wess!! Lol it’s levels to this shit #SummerImpact @urltv — D Δ M Ω Π T Δ Σ (@Damnit_Man) August 2, 2019

In no FUCKING way CHESS will let @TheRealTayRoc, @Tsu_Surf, Bronx, NY & matter fact the WHOLE #GunTitles🔫 movement down on this MONUMENTAL night at #SummerImpact !!!!! We the Fanatics rooting for homie over here. — Battle Rap's Fanatic 😤 (@battlesfanatic) August 2, 2019

Despite what you think, this is a chance for Chess to once and for all prove that he can handle the pressure of the big stage and its legends. Sources close to Surf say he ask Chess personally to fill in for him. So that gotta mean something right?

