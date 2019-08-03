Battle Rap Corner: Charlie Clipz & Goodz VS Hitman Holla & JJDD

One of the funniest faceoffs EVER!

You already know to expect big laughs whenever you see Charlie Clipz and Goodz around each other. That’s exactly what went down during the first Summer Impact faceoff with Clipz and Goodz versus Hitman Holla and John John Da Don.

As you can see Goodz and Clipz even had Hitman and JJDD laughing during the faceoff. However, the Multiple Remixes duo (Hitman and JJDD) better not take Good Clipz (Clipz and Goodz) as a joke. As we have seen these two on Double Impact against Shotgun Suge and Arsonal, they will make you laugh and come with haymaker bars.

Though it’s John John and Hitman’s first time pairing on a 2-on-2 battle their styles match up to become a potential lethal duo. As many battlers like Jerry Wess, Ave and others said Hitman’s performance and aggression will compliment John John’s wordplay and his performance skills.

This is leading to become a classic battle. Make sure to purchase your PPV at www.watchbattlelive.com.

