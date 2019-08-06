Congrats Scoonie Penn leaving Ohio State to join Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff

So proud of one of my good friends Scoonie Penn finally getting his chance to coach in the NBA , Scoonie was an Ohio State All-Star and was named player of

the year in the ’99 season he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2000 and played over in Europe. Scoonie had a great basketball career and got the opportunity

to coach his alma mater in 2017 and has been on the staff since and even has a segment on the Big Ten Network . So big shout out to my brother from another

mother on his big promotion it’s well deserved …Full Story Here

