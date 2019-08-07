Cyntoia Brown Released from Prison Today

Cyntoia Brown was only 16-years-old when she was convicted for the murder of Johnny Mitchell Allan, a real estate agent who had solicited her for sex.

After a long hard fight in court, and much needed support from across the world, the life long sentence paced on Cynthia is over.

“While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me,” Brown said in the statement. “I’m blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation. I thank Governor and First Lady Haslam for their vote of confidence in me and with the Lord’s help I will make them as well as the rest of my supporters proud.”

She has asked for privacy while she makes this transition.

