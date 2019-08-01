Willow Smith Talks Using Her Platform To Speak About Depression & Mental Health

(AllHipHop News) Willow Smith has a life story that very few people have also experienced. While Willow admits being the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith provides her with certain privileges, her family ties do not make her immune to personal struggles.

Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Ebro Darden recently conducted an in-studio interview with the youngest member of the Smith household. The Willowalbum creator shared her thoughts on having to deal with being famous basically since birth.

“The biggest change was me realizing like, hey, you can be mad about this all you want, you can sit here and pretend like you can not be this person, but the reality is, you are this person, and everyone is looking at you to be a role model and to use your platform to do something good and to do something positive,” said Willow. The California-born musician continued, “That’s just too important to just be like, ‘Whatever, I’m just going to be sad and depressed.’ That doesn’t make any sense. No, if you have this platform and people listen to you, be vulnerable and say something important. People are feeling the way that you’re feeling. Don’t just sit in the shadows and be alone. Let people know they’re not alone.”

August 1, 2019

