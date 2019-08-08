Ciara Lands A New Gig With Nike

CIARA IS STEPPING INTO THE WORLD OF KIDS SPORTS APPAREL

The 33-year-old mother of two has officially become the new creative director of Nike and Jordan’s Fall kids’ collection with Finish Line. She now joins her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson as part of the Nike family.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to express my creativity in fashion through legendary brands,” Ciara said of her new role, via PEOPLE. “I remember as a kid waiting in line at Finish Line to get the newest sneakers, so to have the opportunity to see my creative vision on those same shelves is a reminder no dream is too big. I can’t wait to infuse mine and my family’s style and energy into this process.”