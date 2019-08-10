Wendy Williams Kisses Meek Mill At Rick Ross Album Release Party

Wendy having a hot girl summer alright!

Look Wendy Williams is single and ready to mingle. She was reportedly was on the prowl at Rick Ross’ album release party for “Port of Miami 2.” Sources say the daytime talk show queen was doin’ the most but was definitely the life of the party.

Wendy gave Meek Mill a shoutout after reportedly giving him a smooch at the party.

“Last night was ridiculous! Thank you Mr. Ross. You lit Brooklyn up! Your new music is fire & I’m glad we reconnected on our own terms. Can’t wait to see you again, because you promised me ANOTHER good time…at your expense of course Btw Meek we MUST talk when the music isn’t so loud, ok cutie?”

OK Auntie shoot your shot! I mean look how Wendy was giving Roos that look though in the picture below.