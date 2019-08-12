Lizzo Tweets And Deletes She’s Better Then Most Men In the Rap Game

Lizzo isn’t pulling in punches and she shouldn’t , in a recent tweet she posted and then deleted that she doesn’t understand why when list are put out that rappers like Future and Sway Lee are placed before her when she has the #4 song in the country here’s the tweet

do you agree or disagree is Lizzo along with other female rappers like Young MA, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Kash Doll….etc.. getting the short end of the stick when it comes to ranking the top rappers in the game??

Also On Power 107.5: