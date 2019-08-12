Ohio State men’s basketball releases 2019-20 non-conference schedule

The non-conference schedule for the Ohio State men’s basketball team features eight games in Columbus. The schedule was released by head coach Chris Holtmann. The Buckeyes will open the season at Value City Arena against the University of Cincinnati. This is the first time these two schools will meet in Columbus since 1921. Big Ten Conference regular-season play will start in early December and will be announced at a later date.

2019-20 Ohio State Non-Conference Schedule

October

30-Wed. Cedarville (Exh.)

November

6-Wed. Cincinnati

10-Sun. UMass Lowell

13-Wed. Villanova (2019 Gavitt Games)

18-Mon. Stetson (2019 Ohio State Classic)

22-Fri. Purdue Fort Wayne (2019 Ohio State Classic)

25-Mon. Kent State (2019 Ohio State Classic – St. John Arena)

29-Fri. Morgan State

December

4-Wed. at North Carolina (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

17-Tues. Southeast Missouri State

21-Sat. vs. Kentucky (CBSSports Classic, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

29-Sun. vs. West Virginia (Cleveland Classic, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland)

