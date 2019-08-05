A$AP Rocky Will Return To The Stage This Weekend After Fleeing Sweden

(AllHipHop News) A$AP Rocky has confirmed he’ll be making his first live appearance since his release from prison in Sweden at California’s Real Street Festival on Sunday.

The rapper returned home to the U.S. on Saturday, a day after a judge in Stockholm agreed he and two associates could walk free from jail while he considered sentencing for assault charges against them.

Rocky attended pal Kanye West’s weekly Sunday Service in California on Sunday and now he’s planning another appearance in the state at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Rocky was scheduled to play at Real Street just before he was arrested on assault charges at the beginning of last month and incarcerated.

Since his arrest, he has missed festival appearances in Norway, Poland, Ireland, England, and Germany, among others, but he’s determined to return to the stage at Real Street.

Doc Wynter, executive vice president of urban/hip hop at iHeartMedia, says, “We are elated that Rocky is finally coming home and will be taking the stage to headline our first Real Street Fest this weekend, as originally planned.

“We can’t wait to hear the crowd erupt for Rocky this Sunday night at The Honda Center Festival Grounds!”

Real Street will also feature appearances from Future, Cardi B, Migos, Meek Mill, and Big Sean, among others.

Written By: Tropikana Posted August 5, 2019

