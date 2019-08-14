CLOSE
The 614
HomeThe 614

FBI Agents find 25 guns, 10,000 rounds of Ammunition in Ohio Teens Room

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

In Ardman Ohio, a 6 month investigation into an 18-year-old in Ohio has landed in his arrest on charges of threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer.

According to WJW, the investigation began in February, when agents found online comments from the teen supporting mass shootings.

According to court documents, the user posted a threat to assault federal law enforcement officers writing, “…shoot every agent on sight,” in a discussion about the Branch Davidian standoff in Waco in 1993.

Justin Olsen met with agents, and also gave written consent for a search of his car and bedroom, according to a probable cause warrant.

On August 7th, agents report they found 10,000 rounds of ammunition, camouflage clothing, camouflaged backpacks, 15 rifles and shotguns and 10 semi-automatic pistols.

Olsen faces one charge for the threat posted online.

SMH!

Twitter Slams Neil degrasse Tyson After He Compares Mass Shootings To The Flu And Car Crashes
10 photos
10000 ammunition , Mass shooting , ohio teen 25 guns

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close