Columbus City Schools Launch New Online Enrollment System!

Columbus City Schools are kicking off another busy school year next week and this time around officials are planning to make things easier to register students online.

They have initiated a new enrollment system to help save families time getting kids ready for school. Residents can now go to the school system’s website and register their child online.

Parents will need to go through a “speedy pass” system where they will also be prompted to make an appointment to the enrollment center. While at the meeting, parents must present the following documents:

Birth certificate

Parent ID or custody forms

Student immunization records

The school system will be enrolling about 1,400 students each week. With that being said, parents are encouraged to set up a meeting as soon as possible.

“This time of the year is busy because people wait until the last minute or people have just moved,” explained Tonya Freeman, director of enrollment for the school system.

CSS has extended its hours to accommodate all new families entering the district and those who need to change their address.

The enrollment center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

