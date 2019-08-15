Mike Tyson Smokes $40K Worth of Weed a Month!

The marijuana industry is a legit billion-dollar business. Despite the constant debate, stigmas, and misconceptions about marijuana use and the true benefits of the plant, it has managed to thrive in our society. With legalization happening nationwide, cannabis is not only a hot topic but a healing property but a booming business.

Everyone, from politicians to athletes to celebrities experiment or have at some time in their life. This is extremely true for former boxing champion, Mike Tyson. Mike’s career has spanned over decades and currently, he is living his best life with his podcast, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.

The show has found a niche with compelling conversations and hilarious interviews with some of today’s favorite celebs and athletes, in a studio full of smoke. That’s right, Mike and his guests enjoy the effects of marijuana the entire length of the show. And as you can imagine, the conversations always get a little quirky and interesting.

The nature of the show not only exposes Mike’s vices, but also the price of his heavy use of marijuana.

As with many celebs, the curiosity of what they really spend always lives. Mike Tyson’s monthly expenses are outrageous!

On the latest episode of the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, the champ sat down with Dipset veteran, Jim Jones. Like the previous installments, the conversation takes twists leading to Tyson revealing little known aspects of his life. This conversation’s fun fact was how much Tyson spends on weed.

“What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked his co-host and former NFL player, Eben Britton, at the interview’s three-minute mark. “Is it $40,000 a month?”

“Oh, I don’t know. We smoke ten tons of weed a month at the ranch,” Britton replied.

The “ranch” Britton and Tyson are referring to is Iron Mike’s 420 acre California marijuana farm. Tyson broke ground on the plot in California City, California in back in December of 2018. His goal is to turn the area into a cannabis farm and resort which will be open to the public in 2020. Currently it’s a functioning farm that produces THC and CBD products as well as nine strains of cannabis. According to Tyson, this output more than recoups the money he spends on weed.

“But we’re throwing out to the dispensaries 500 [thousand] a month. Between 400-500 [thousand] a month,” Tyson said.

Mike Tyson claims he first started smoking weed when he was around 10 years old. So its safe to say he has been an avid and longtime user and supported of the cannabis movement.

Check out Mike’s latest episode above!

Source: Complex