Rick Ross Responds To Nicki Minaj Calling Him A ‘Clown’

Ross kept it classy but tells people to stop lying like he was the only person thinking Minaj was in-between Meek and Drake’s beef.

The Boss Rick Ross is coming off a fire album Port of Miami 2 that recently dropped. While doing some radio promotion he was asked about his feelings with Nicki Minaj calling him a “clown” and told him to “sit his fat ass down.”

If you don’t know why Minaj would be talking spicy towards Ross, while she was dating ex Meek Mill, Ross made a statement to Meek to watch his back when it came to her messy ways.

Recently the queen of the Barbs addressed what Ross said back then on her Queen Radio show and on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Now Ross is getting a chance to chime in and took the classy approach.

“I mean, if somebody went to meet Obama with you, she is a keeper until you find out otherwise. She was around me a few times but other than that, she was a huge talent but she was playing a very important position at the time. She was in between Meek and Drake at the time. And what she don’t know, and what she might not understand coming from a big homie like myself, playing that position, that was a very fragile role. And it would be very easy to put that responsibility on her. But that ain’t what I tried to make it to. But most definitely when I seen it go sour, it would be easy to assume she may have had something to do with that and if somebody tells you they didn’t, they’re lying. But everybody moved forward. She moved forward, she doing her thing. I’m happy to see her do that. Meek doing his thing. Drizzy, they doing they thing.”

Like Ross said, it seems like everybody has moved on and hopefully, it ain’t no bad blood between anybody.

