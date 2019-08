Big Sean Donates $100K For Studio At Boys & Girls Club In Detroit

The ‘Single Again’ rapper celebrated his 2nd annual DON Weekend 2019 which takes place in his hometown, Detroit. DON is short for Detroit’s On Now. The weekend consists of other speakers & panels, one panel included a mental health panel.

Sean later revealed the Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Studio, a state-of-the-art facility that will be available for use going forward by students and adults at a Boys & Girls Club. The facility’s construction was assisted by a $100,000 grant from the Sean Anderson Foundation, the foundation Big Sean started.

Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet at Praise 102.7 in Detroit 44 photos Launch gallery Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet at Praise 102.7 in Detroit 1. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 1 of 44 2. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 2 of 44 3. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 3 of 44 4. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 4 of 44 5. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 5 of 44 6. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 6 of 44 7. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 7 of 44 8. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 8 of 44 9. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 9 of 44 10. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 10 of 44 11. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 11 of 44 12. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 12 of 44 13. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 13 of 44 14. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 14 of 44 15. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 15 of 44 16. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 16 of 44 17. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 17 of 44 18. Source: 18 of 44 19. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 19 of 44 20. Source: 20 of 44 21. Source: 21 of 44 22. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 22 of 44 23. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 23 of 44 24. Source: 24 of 44 25. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 25 of 44 26. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 26 of 44 27. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 27 of 44 28. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 28 of 44 29. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 29 of 44 30. Source: 30 of 44 31. Source: 31 of 44 32. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 32 of 44 33. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 33 of 44 34. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 34 of 44 35. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 35 of 44 36. Source: 36 of 44 37. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 37 of 44 38. Source: 38 of 44 39. Source: 39 of 44 40. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 40 of 44 41. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 41 of 44 42. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 42 of 44 43. Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet Source:Radio One 43 of 44 44. Source: 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet at Praise 102.7 in Detroit Jekalyn Carr Meet and Greet at Praise 102.7 in Detroit

Big Sean Donates $100K For Studio At Boys & Girls Club In Detroit was originally published on wiznation.com