Snoop Dogg’s Top 5 Rappers List , You Will Never Guess Who Gave The #1 Spot Too And Who He Left Off The List

Lately everybody and their momma has put out a top 50,25,10 and 5 rappers list and just as you would expect nobody has got the list right. One of the reasons is because when it comes to these list most people are ranking the rappers on who THEY believe should be in that spot and when you go to the numbers it’s always someone who ends up near the top who shouldn’t be there , they might not be as talented as everyone else but they move units. Keepin it all the way 100 , I don’t believe that we will EVER have a list that everyone agrees on and that’s just life. And with that being said here’s Snoop’s top 5 Rappers

Slick Rick , Ice Cube . Rakim Fourth place was a toss-up between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One. And the fifth spot? The Dogg himself. Full Story Here

