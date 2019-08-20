Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Have Reportedly Broken Up

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have reportedly called it quits after spending close to six years together. Foxx sparked rumors of infidelity last week when he was seen out partying in Los Angeles with singer Sela Vave. But a source overheard a conversation between Holmes and her friends in which the actress claimed to be single.”What Jamie does is his business,” Holmes allegedly said. “We haven’t been together for months.” The friend who reportedly had the dinner conversation with Holmes confirmed the pair split in May. Foxx and Holmes began their relationship in 2013, a year after Holmes divorced Tom Cruise. Initially, the two attempted to keep the relationship a secret but it soon became public knowledge they were together. Despite this, the couple didn’t make their first public appearance until 2018 at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys Gala.

