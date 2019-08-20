Chris Brown Gets Florida Battery Charges Involving Photographer Dropped

Florida state prosecutors have elected not to pursue criminal charges against Chris Brown because there isn’t enough evidence to prove a crime took place. “After a thorough review of the facts and information from the alleged victim, our office determined there was insufficient evidence to prosecute,” the Florida State’s Attorney’s Office told TMZ. In 2017, the singer allegedly punched a photographer at a nightclub in Tampa. The club’s management claims that Chris and his team were upset about the number of pictures the photographer was taking of them so they tried to get him to stop. When the photographer refused, Chris allegedly attacked the man and left him with a busted lip. Chris was not arrested the night of the incident, but a year later he was apprehended on an open warrant stemming from the altercation. Despite the incident being caught on camera, sources tell TMZ that the authorities felt as though the victim lacked credibility. This allowed Breezy to evade any criminal charges. A W for Chris Breezy!

