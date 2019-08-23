Who Would’ve Thought: These Actors Made More Money Than Will Smith In 2019 ‘Forbes’ List

It’s safe to say that there’s plenty of money in Hollywood. Major studios and production companies are still dishing out millions of dollars to leading men like Will Smith, who they know will draw in crowds. However, you might be surprised that actors who aren’t necessarily as popular in America today are still getting Will Smith money. In fact, some are receiving more than Will Smith.

Forbes recently reported on the highest paid actors of 2019 and the list includes some expected talent as well as a few surprises.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tops the list, collecting $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. Much of his profits come from the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level movie, for which he received an upfront salary of $23.5 million. Johnson also received up to 15% of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s box office pool — or the cash left over after some but not all of the bills are paid. To put this into perspective, Welcome to the Jungle had a worldwide box office of $962.1 million and Johnson will take up to 15% of this. Johnson is also paid $700,000 per episode for HBO’s Ballers, AND he receives funds from a clothing line, shoes and headphones with Under Armour.

Okay, so someone as big as The Rock makes sense as making more money than Will Smith. Will landed at the number ten spot with $35 million earned.

But guess who else makes more money than Will?

Jackie Chan.

Jackie came in at number five on the list, raking in $58 million.

While American audiences love movies like Rush Hour and The Karate Kid, don’t forget Mr. Chan is a international superstar with weight in Western and Eastern markets. He’s already starred in quite a few Chinese or Chinese co-produced flicks released in 2019, such as the Chinese historical fantasy comedy The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang.

Another person who beat out Will Smith is Indian actor Akshay Kumar who came in at No. 4 on the list with $65 million.

The Bollywood star brings in major dough — at least USD $5 million and up to USD $10 million per film. His latest movie Mission Manga, one of India’s first space movies, was a major success.

Other actors who made more than Smith are the Avengers squad (of course). The movie grossed $2.796 billion at the box office and some of the actors in the movie had lucrative upfront salaries and pool deals.

Thus, folks like Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and of course, Robert Downey Jr. ranked high on the top paid actors list.

So yea, as much as we may love Will Smith and despite the fact that Aladdin made over $1 billion this year, the Fresh Prince will just have to be happy with the number ten spot.

Surely, he’s not complaining.

You can check out the full top earners list below!

The World’s Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019

10. Will Smith

Earnings: $35 million

9. Paul Rudd

Earnings: $41 million

8. Chris Evans

Earnings: $43.5 million

6. Adam Sandler (tie)

Earnings: $57 million

6. Bradley Cooper (tie)

Earnings: $57 million

5. Jackie Chan

Earnings: $58 million

4. Akshay Kumar

Earnings: $65 million

3. Robert Downey Jr.

Earnings: $66 million

2. Chris Hemsworth

Earnings: $76.4 million

1. Dwayne Johnson

Earnings: $89.4 million

