Astronaut Denies Claim She Allegedly Committed What Would Be The First Crime In Space

NASA is investigating an allegation that astronaut Anne McClain improperly accessed the bank account of her estranged wife, Summer Worden, from the International Space Station. Worden brought the complaint to the Federal Trade Commission, accusing McClain of identity theft. McClain says there is “no truth” to the claims.

According to a report by the New York Times, Worden asked her bank what locations her account had been accessed from. The bank told her the account had been accessed by a computer network registered to NASA.

