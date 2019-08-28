NYFWNoir: Savage X Fenty Teams Up With Amazon Prime Video To Live Stream Their Show For NYFW

If you’re a Savage X Fenty fan, Christmas just came early! It seems like Rihanna is in a giving mood because this year for New York Fashion Week, the Savage X Fenty brand is teaming up with Amazon Prime Video to live stream her runway show. New York Fashion Week has always carried a feeling of exclusivity. Forget about sitting front row, now you can see her racy lingerie from the comforts of your own home.

The #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW is headed BACK to NYC. This time, we going even bigger and badder. #PERIODT We don't think y'all ready… cc: @rihanna @primevideo 📸😎 pic.twitter.com/qcpeaS24oL — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) August 26, 2019

This will be the brands’ second runway show. According to the press release, it will be full of jaw-dropping moments. The show, “will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage styles, offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality.” Rihanna aims to break away from the traditional runway feel to produce “a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture.”

This sounds like a show you don’t want to miss. “I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers,” said Rihanna.

Amazon is excited to partner with the mega-star. “Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun! The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Beginning Friday, September 20th, Savage X Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. What do you think? Will you be watching? Tell us in the comment section.

