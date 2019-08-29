Lil Nas X Nominated For CMA Award, Will He Win?

Is country music finally ready to show love to our boy?

That is the big question after news broke out that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus were nominated for a Country Music Association award for Musical Event of the Year. The duo received the nomination for “Old Town Road (REMIX).”

Lil Nas X thanked CMA for the nom.

thank you guys for this nomination!! https://t.co/YFMudfHWQI — nope (@LilNasX) August 28, 2019

Now X been on a roll during award season. He just won two VMAs for Best Direction and Best Song. However, we can’t forget the shade the country music community and Billboard aimed towards the “Panni” artist. First, country radio stations across the country refused to play his song. Then Billboard pulled “Old Town Road (REMIX)” off the country charts. So his odds don’t look good.

Despite the hate, the song broke the record for consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at 18 weeks. TAKE THAT HATERS!

If you ask me, he should have more than one nomination and should get a chance to perform his billboard shattering record.

