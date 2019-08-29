Arrest Warrant Issued for DeMarcus Cousins!

An official arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Laker, DeMarcus Cousins. USA Today reports that the Lakers center is being sought on domestic violence charges after threatening an ex-girlfriend. Mobile Police issued the warrant based on a charge of third-degree harassment.

Christy West is Cousins’ ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 7-year-old son. She filed a police report on Friday. Audio of a phone call allegedly from Cousins was shared widely on the internet. In the call, Cousins appears to be asking West to allow his son to come to Cousins’ wedding.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” he said in the audio shared by TMZ. “Can I have my son here, please?”

When West responds negatively, the man in the recording threatens to kill her.

“I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head,” he said.

The LA Lakers shared that they are aware of the allegations but declined to comment until the investigation goes further.

“We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time,” they said in a statement.

League spokesperson Mike Bass said that the NBA is “investigating the allegations” in a statement to USA Today.

Listen to the recording below!

Source: Complex , TMZ

Also On Power 107.5: