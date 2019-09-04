DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School

DMX has mellowed out quite a bit since going free from prison at the top of the year, and recent appearances of the veteran rapper showcase him enjoying the life of a beloved star. Realizing his good fortune after selling millions of albums since the late 1990s, Darkman X blessed a Maine family with shoes to prep them for the upcoming school season.

WMTV.com reports:

Nikki Cutchens and her daughter Grace were shopping at the Maine Mall on Saturday when they stopped into the store Journey’s.

The family was in line ready to check out when the man at the next register offered to buy their shoes for them. The man happened to rapper DMX.

DMX was in Maine for a concert at Rock Row in Westbrook on Saturday. He told them he was blessed to have 15 children and wanted the family to be blessed as well.

“I was actually having a really hard time picking out shoes. I could not figure out which ones I wanted and then we went in that store and I found the shoes that I wanted and we just happened to go pay for them and it happened.” Grace Firley said. “They’re technically his shoes. That’s what I’m going to say. I have DMX’s shoes.”

The outlet adds that X copped sneakers for Grace and her sister, who attends college in Portland.

Way to go, DMX.

Photo: WENN

