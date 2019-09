Now, this is some SMART stuff!

A Florida man parked his Smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian that is currently headed for potential destruction for the east coast.

In a Facebook post, Jessica Eldridge said her husband Patrick Eldridge was “afraid his car might blow away” so he parked it in their Jacksonville home’s kitchen. She wrote on Tuesday that their other car is parked in the garage.

Dorian is now listed as a Category 2 storm and has already destroyed the Bahamas.