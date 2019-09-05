TAP IN!! WATCH:: Brand New ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Trailer!

At last, fans are going to get the third installment from the Bad Boys franchise! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back again with the long-awaited sequel entitled, Bad Boys For Life!

The beloved duo is finally giving the people what they want! Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment blessed the world with a sneak peek into the greatness. In an effort to reignite the hype with a proper trailer for the film.

Tune in and watch a glimpse of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s take on the detectives-driven, 1995-originated franchise. Original franchise stars Smith and Lawrence joined forces with Thomas Brag, Jacob Scipio, Paola Núñez, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicky Jam, and DJ Khaled in the stacked cast.

Bad Boys II originally dropped back in 2003. Longtime followers of the highly profitable franchise have been seeking news of the Bad Boys III variety. For more than a decade now, there’s been word of a threequel floating through headlines. However, with abandoned release dates and multiple push-backs, many fans set hopes down by the wayside.

Arbi and Fallah were announced as directors of the threequel back in January 2018. The Belgian creative duo’s previous credits include a pair of Snowfall episodes and the 2015 feature-length project Black.

Bad Boys For Life will be hitting theaters January 17, 2020!

Source: Complex

Also On Power 107.5: