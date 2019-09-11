CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine Ready To Snitch On Trey Blood Gang Members

The rapper throws the street code out the window to serve less time in prison.

We know the day is approaching for Tekashi 6ix9ine to have to take the stand and snitch on his former crew.

According to TMZ prosectors layed out 69’s snitch testimony. The disgraced rapper will have to name Nine Trey Blood members involved in the conspiracy to harm rapper Casanova 2x, the gang’s attempt to kidnap him and various other illegal activities.

The U.S. Attorney in Manhattan outline this in a letter to the judge as part of Tekashi’s plea deal. Its rumored that the rapper can have his sentenced lowered from 47 years to one and go into witness protection program.

Let’s be honest as soon as he walks out of prison he is a dead man walking. He has 69 tatted all over his body. How you gonna hide him?

From the looks of things, the Chicago rapper has set into motion a rap beef worth paying attention to. No response yet from Tekashi or Ak, though.

