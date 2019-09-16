Which Actor Is Throwing In The Towel?

The final season of empire is approaching and Terrance Howard is calling it quits after this final season of ‘Empire’.

During an interview, Terrence revealed some shocking news that has been capturing the attention of many. One of the questions asked in the interview was what was Terrance’s post ‘Empire’ plans once the show was over? He said, “I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending.” He later mentioned in the interview that he was going to focus on bringing the truth to the world.

With all of the drama throughout the Jussie Smollett case, ‘Empire’ has been the hot topic of shows right now. His character will not return to the show after he was involved in an alleged attack earlier this year.

During the interview, Chelsie, the interviewer, also asked Terrence and Taraji which cast member they have both been the closest with throughout the years, and they both responded Jussie.

Terrence said, “I was closest to Jussie. It hurts not to have him here. It’s like losing a son. But it’s nice not having all the media circus around regarding all the things that took place.”

Taraji said, “I miss him just like a mother misses a child.”