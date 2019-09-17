Jeannie Mai Recounts Salsa Dancing on Her First Date With Jeezy

At the top of the month, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai confirmed that they were an item. The rapper and The Real host have been relatively private about their relationship so far, but in a recent episode of The Real, Mai broke down how their first date went.

“I haven’t talked to anybody about this on a public level,” she said when the topic came up. “I have to tell you that getting to know J… You guys know him as Jeezy, but he’s J to me… Getting to know him has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life,” she continued. “I just got to know him in November. So, he’s introspective, he’s passionate, he’s incredibly deep, he’s a visionary. He’s a great leader, he’s an amazing servant to his community.”

At the top of the month, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai confirmed that they were an item. The rapper and The Real host have been relatively private about their relationship so far, but in a recent episode of The Real, Mai broke down how their first date went.

“I haven’t talked to anybody about this on a public level,” she said when the topic came up. “I have to tell you that getting to know J… You guys know him as Jeezy, but he’s J to me… Getting to know him has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life,” she continued. “I just got to know him in November. So, he’s introspective, he’s passionate, he’s incredibly deep, he’s a visionary. He’s a great leader, he’s an amazing servant to his community.”

“‘If this matches my notes, I will pursue you,'” he told her. Check out what she had to say about the experience below.

Also On Power 107.5: