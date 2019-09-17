Wale Announces New Album

Following the split with Atlantic, Wale finally revealed the title of his first album since inking with MMG and Warner Bros. The social media wiz, went to Twitter to reveal his new project, “Wow… That’s Crazy”, set to release on October 11th. The artist teased the project with a short video titled “Wale’s Therapy Session.” After sitting in the therapist’s office for a while, two other versions of himself pop out.

In spite of the fact that it’s been right around a year since the arrival of Wale’s last EP, Free Lunch, the rapper’s kept on putting out new music. He’s dropped off a few singles over the late spring fully expecting his new collection including “On Chill” with Jeremih and “Dark Girl Magic” which touched base in late August.

Ahead of the album’s release, Wale will kick off his nationwide Everything Is Fine tour. Dates below.