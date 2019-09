The Australian with the fake body, as Wendy Williams called her, has had enough of the gossip talk show host. But come on we do know that Iggys Body is not hers. The rundown is Wendy Williams was doing her show as usual but when it came to addressing Iggy Azalea hiatus, she called her out of her name by referring to her as the Australian with he fake body.

Iggy clapped back, and she was not playing fair

Ouch!

courtesy of TMZ