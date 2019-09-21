Source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are already making headlines after the rapper purchased his huge 9,000 property, Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming.

According to reports, the couple has come under scrutiny after Kim K. posted a video of the pair driving their ATV around the property.

The video, which Kim posted last weekend, shows the pair rolling up on some antelopes and Kanye decides to chase the herd of animals.

A representative for the Wyoming Game & Fish Department saw the video and paid the manager of Kanye’s new ranch a visit, to make sure everyone is aware of the rules surrounding the wildlife on his ranch.

Earlier this month it was revealed Kanye paid almost $14 million for Monster Ranch Lake, which is over 9,000 acres.

If Kanye West and Kim keep up their antics they could be fined.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Warned For Chasing Antelopes On An ATV was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tropikana Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: