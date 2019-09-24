Ohio State No. 5 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Following their 76-5 thrashing of Miami (OH), the Ohio State Buckeyes moved up a spot to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The Buckeyes, who now prepare for a road trip to Nebraska, rounded out the Top 5 which saw no changes in the front four with Clemson staying No. 1, followed by three Southeastern Conference teams: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU.
Wisconsin, who beat Michigan 34-14, moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 in after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost.
Clemson received 55 first-place votes from the media panel. Alabama had six and Georgia received one.
Auburn moved up a spot to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M 28-20 while Florida remained No. 9 and Notre Dame slipped three spots to No. 10 after losing 23-17 at Georgia.
AP Top 25 Poll:
1 Clemson
2 Alabama
3 Georgia
4 LSU
5 Ohio state
6 Oklahoma
7 Auburn
8 Wisconsin
9 Florida
10 Notre Dame
11 Texas
12 Penn State
13 Oregon
14 Iowa
15 California
16 Boise State
17 Washington
18 Virginia
19 Utah
20 Michigan
21 USC
22 UCF
23 Texas A&M
24 Kansas State
25 Michigan State