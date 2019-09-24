Nicole Murphy Issues Public Apology

Earlier in the summer, Nicole Murphy was in hot water when she was spotted kissing director Antoine Fuqua. The story made headlines because Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rochon. At the point when photographs of their Italian kiss hit the web, Nicole immediately apologized and expressed that they were “simply family friends.” The fallout of the circumstance had individuals getting Nicole out for similar conduct before and now the 51-year-old has at last spoken about the occasion on a visit to The Wendy Williams appear.

It’s evident that Wendy wants Nicole to do some explaining and at one point grills her to detail on what was going through her head at the time. “It was a frozen-in-time thing,” Nicole said of the steamy make out. “Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

Nicole explains that social media made the story bigger than what it is and that she is not best friends with Antoine’s wife. “At the moment, maybe I had a different impression of their marriage,” she said. Wendy then went on to ask persistently just exactly what her impression was but Nicole didn’t budge on explaining everything.