Is Tekashi 6ix9ine Preparing For His Comeback?

After taking on the role of a “snitch”, the hip-hop community is not very excited about working with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Some believe that if he does make it out of jail he will still be successful. Although many stars in the music industry do not want to work with him, one known member of the pop community, Charlie Puth, is ready to work when and if he gets out! Complex reported that Charlie Puth tweeted about this potential collaboration and quickly deleted the tweet. The tweet said, “If 6ix9ine gets out and is able to make another record i’ll produce it for free,”. After dealing with the controversy on his twiiter he then deleted the tweet after thirty minutes.

