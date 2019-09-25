Nicole Murphy, 51, appeared on The Wendy Williams Show today to tell her story behind the smooch that ran Lela Rochon off the internet temporarily. As far as her having a full-on affair, Murphy says “trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

A lot of people had the impression that Murphy was a friend of Lela’s according to a statement released on her behalf and she clarified that that was a lie. “I did not put out that statement,” she revealed. “I did not release that statement, Wendy.” Nicole still seems embarrassed over the incident but she pulled it together to look into the camera and apologize to Lela publicly.

Hit play to hear it.

Nicole Murphy Confesses She Was Wrong For Kissing Lela Rochon’s Husband On Wendy Show [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

