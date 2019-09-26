Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Set To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Are you here for it?

I see that the NFL is wanting to Latin vibes for this year’s Super Bowl LIV. They have decided to let Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the Pepsi Halftime Show.

The Latin singers will have fans winding them hips in Miami where the Super Bowl will take place. J. Lo announced the news on Twitter.

Pepsi followed up with a tweet announcing that the two will be headling together.

This is also part of the new partnership with the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation. As reported, they are working together to elevate live entertainment and bring awareness to social justice.

“The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive. They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”

Lopez did an interview with “Kelly And Ryan LIVE,” where she detailed on if she thought she will ever host a Super Bowl Halftime show.

Source: The Jasmine Brand