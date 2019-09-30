The Barb is Back…. For now
Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj announced that she would be retiring from rap in order to start focusing on starting a family with her significant other. Since then, the rapper has released a single with Murda Beatz and PNB Rock which is available for streaming right now. We are unsure if the Barb will choose to stick around, but for right now her career is much alive.
Nicki Minaj Coming Out Of Retirement was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
