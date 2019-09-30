Gabriele Union is bringing black girl magic to life with this new show
The show Black Girl Magic is coming to NBC and will tell a story about three sisters who learn about a family secret that bring them to the city of New Orleans. The show will also have Bryan Brucks as an executive producer and Holly Shakoor Fleischer as the co-executive producer. The half-hour series doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’re looking forward to seeing black girl magic live on screen.
