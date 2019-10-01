One Cent Big Macs Are HERE

If you’re a fan of McDonalds Big Macs you’re going to lie this one cent Big Mac deal that is happening. According to Thrillest.com McDonalds has teamed up with Door Dash for their biggest campaign yet. From September 30 to Oct 4th, customers will be abe to get their favorite sandwich for one cents, using the Door Dash App.

“Since rolling out our national partnership with McDonald’s in July, we’ve been blown away by the excitement and demand from our customers,” VP of Business Development Toby Espinosa at DoorDash said. “When thinking of how we could celebrate the nationwide rollout of McDelivery through DoorDash, we knew we had to go BIG. We’re so excited to offer 1 million of our customers a 1 cent Big Mac and a chance to win $1M dollars.”

You will hav veto use code 1MBIGMAC to unlock the deal.