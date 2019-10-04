Kevin Hart Postpones Lawsuit

Kevin Hart asked the judge to push back the start of the trial, in his battle with Stand Up Digital. The trial was scheduled to begin on September 9th, along with a hearing this Friday. Hart requested the court take the trial off the calendar. Stand Up Digital did not object and they will hold a conference on October 1st, to update the judge on the status of the case. The judge granted the motion and postponed the trial until a later date. Now, earlier this month Hart and two others were involved in a car crash in Calabasas, California. Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained “major back injuries” and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, the report states.