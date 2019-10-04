Snoop Dogg Explains Why Kawhi Leonard Keeps Getting Booed

BOOOOOOOOOOOO!

We ALL thought the Claw would sign with the Lakers….BUT he didnt and since then, Lakers fans have been salty about the move and during a recent Rams game, he was booed after appearing on the Jumbotron.

Snoop Dogg was asked his opinion and communicated that fans just feel as if he’s playing for the wrong team, but they still have a love for him.

“They booed him cause he didn’t come play for us. It’s not about where he’s playing at,” Snoop said. “It was like, ‘Oh, you set us up to you supposed to come play for us.’ But they love him. They love him and they love Paul George. There’s no doubt we love our LA guys, but you just playin’ for the wrong team.”

This season, the battle for the City of Angels between the Lakers and Clippers will be reignited and it should make for some edge of the seat competition. There is even a possibility of a Western Conference Finals.