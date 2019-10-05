Cam’ron Drops New Single & New Album Is On The Way!

Alas, the Dipset general is back! Cam’ron makes his return to the rap scene dropping off his latest single, “Believe in Flee.”

“Believe in Flee” is the first single off Cam’ron’s upcoming album, Purple Haze 2. Which Cam first announced the sequel to the 2004 classic almost five years ago. Yet, it wasn’t until this week that he finally revealed a release date. After more than a decade, the project will drop on December 16th. Purple Haze 2 will cap off a tremendous year for Dipset. The crew’s caporegime, Jim Jones, released his critically acclaimed project, El Capo, in May. Also, Cam’ron squashed his beef with JAY-Z by performing at Hov’s B-Side’s 2 concert at Webster Hall in April.

For this track, Killa taps back in to the sound that helped turn him into hip-hop royalty. The instrumental is full of soulful elements. To add to this nostalgic feeling, Cam uses his lyrics to touch on the various centerpieces of his career.

After giving fans the gaudy talk they expected from his Flee persona, Cam lets the hook breathe before jumping into different flows and subject matter. For the second verse, he speaks directly to aspiring artists. “Don’t talk, I’ll ask, ‘N**ga why ain’t you popping?’/Now it’s opportunity no matter who’s watching/Play ball, sell drugs, n**ga I had two options,” Cam spits. “I ain’t show you how to get your crew popping?/Or your crew popping? (why though?) So you ain’t have to be crew hopping.”

Are we here for Killa Cam or nah?

Also On Power 107.5: