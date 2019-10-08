Buckeye’s , Browns , Bengals , & Bluejackets Update

It’s the 5th week of football and our Buckeye’s are looking GREAT! Sitting at #3 in the AP polls and #4 in the coaches poll and we have a record of 5-0 and we’ve already beat 2 ranked teams. Our Bucks have won all of they’re games by more that 20 points and even though many have said they would be tested , they way the Bucks have been playing , it doesn’t look like they will be tested anytime soon. And now to the NFL, and Ohio……. we ain’t lookin good at all with the Bengals sitting without a win at 0-5 and the Browns getting humiliated in they’re last game and are currently 2-3 and sitting at the top of the horrible AFC North. The only other bright light we have for the city is our Columbus Bluejackets , who got they’re 1st win last night in OT and I will tell you now if you have not been to a hockey game , your missing out. Get to a game asap and see our Bluejackets take on the rest of the NHL and bring the Stanley Cup to the 614.

