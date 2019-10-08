Drake Slides In Summer Walker’s DM

With Summer Walker’s debut album releasing, she has inspired not only her listeners but notable artist such as Drake. Drake slid into Summer’s Instagram DM letting her know how “Mindblown” he was at the song “Fun Girl” from her album “Over It” . While Drake is someone any artist would be ecstatic about receiving props from, Summer Walker responded with a simple “thanks lol”.

Assuming Drake didn’t take it wrong, he continued to say she inspired him to write two songs at 7:30am. That’s a big compliment! The catch is that Summer Walker still responded a little dry. It doesn’t seem like Summer had any hostility towards Drake, but it doesn’t seem like she was excited about receiving the message either.