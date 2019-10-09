Penn State Takes Up For His Players No Matter What

The Johnstown Tribune-Democrat identified the letter writer as David Petersen, of Johnstown, a 1966 Penn State graduate. Petersen said the racial statement “was not the intent at all. I would just like to see the coaches get the guys cleaned up and not looking like Florida State and Miami guys.”

The picture of the letter attracted nearly 14,000 retweets and more than 46,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon. In it, Petersen lamented the loss of “the clean-cut young men and women” from “my days,” and then went on to criticize Sutherland’s hair.